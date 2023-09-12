GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The launchers Carlos Morales, Miguel Aguilar and gardener Alejandro “Cora” Ortiz They joined the Algodoneros de Guasave training camp, on its eighth day of activities for the 2023-2024 season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League.

Reaction

“I arrived happy and quite motivated, thank God we are here to train hard and at the same time more motivated by what happened to us last year, and this season we come for it, since our goal is to come for what we could not win in the 2022-2023,” reported pitcher Carlos Morales.

He said that he looks at the most complete team, because other foreigners come who have already been here and who know the league, and that will be of great help to be able to win.

“Thank God, I’m in good health, and mentally I’m strong and we hope to do a better job than last season, since my goal is to do a better job,” reported the pitcher.

Carlos Morales on his first day of training. Rodolfo Pardini.

It should be noted that Carlos Morales In the previous edition he worked as a coach where he had a 2-2 win-loss record with an ERA of 3.06 in 38 games, all in relief, where he worked for 32 and a third innings where he allowed 26 hits, 11 earned runs, 14 walks and 31 opponents went through the rock.

Miguel Aguilar on his first day of training. Rodolfo Pardini.

For his part, Miguel Aguilar served as relief and starter, compiling a 1-1 record. with an ERA of 3.20 in nine games, three of them as a first baseman, thus remaining in the center of the diamond for 19 and two-thirds innings.

Alejandro Ortiz saw action in 53 challenges where he hit .243 product 44 hits in 181 legal at-bats, nine doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Alejandro Ortiz, on his first day of training. Rodolfo Pardini.

Action

Today’s work began very early in the morning with the simulated game, in which those involved perfected their pitches, mechanics, and delivery point, through real situations, posed by the pitching coach, Roberto Espinoza. The rest of the day was complemented by fielding and batting practice.

Óscar Robles directs the work on the eighth day of training. Rodolfo Pardini.

Algodoneros de Guasave training activity. Rodolfo Pardini.

Algodoneros de Guasave training activity. Rodolfo Pardini.

Algodoneros de Guasave training activity. Rodolfo Pardini.

Algodoneros de Guasave training activity. Rodolfo Pardini.