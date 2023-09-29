It is very difficult from a humanitarian perspective when the life of a traffic accident victim is reduced to the extent to which his heirs are entitled to financial compensation, if he died as a result of someone else’s mistake.

One of the cases that caught my attention in this regard is a young man who died in a traffic accident while riding in a car with his friend who was driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, at a high speed, which led to him losing control of the steering wheel and colliding with a road barrier, then deteriorating several times.

I discuss this issue because some people believe that the driver bears responsibility if he causes the death of one or more people in another vehicle, or runs over a pedestrian, not realizing that he is also responsible for the safety of those accompanying him in the car, even if they are his family or friends. In fact, there is an exceptional ruling issued. Previously, a mother was held accountable for the consequences of the death of her fetus in an accident that she caused, and she was sentenced to ten legal blood money at that time.

A court of first instance convicted the young driver who caused the death of his companion, and ruled that he be imprisoned for one year and obligated to pay the full legal blood money of 200,000 dirhams, in addition to suspending his driving license for a period of six months, after he was convicted of accidentally causing the death of a person and destroying property belonging to others while driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages. .

The question that comes to the minds of some people in such a case: Does the insurance company insuring the car that caused the accident bear responsibility for compensating the victims in the event of injury or their families in the event of death in light of the existence of exceptions to coverage in the insurance policy, including the driving of the responsible driver under the influence of alcoholic beverages?

The answer is that insurance companies cannot shirk their duties to cover accident damages, even with these exceptions, because the legal principle establishes the right to compensation regardless of the condition of the insured driver, and gives the heirs the right of recourse against the company, which can later reclaim the at-fault driver if he violates the insurance policy.

It is necessary not to confuse the right of the insured with the injured person. If the former causes an accident and is under exceptional influence, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or without a license, he is not entitled to compensation, while the injured person has an inherent right to do so. Pursuant to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law.

There is no doubt that being strict about reckless and reckless people who threaten the security and safety of road users is extremely important, and this is consistent with Decree No. (29) of 2015 issued by the Dubai Government and its amendments in Decree No. (30) of 2023, which stipulates deterrent fines of up to 100,000. AED 50,000 for vehicles that pose a threat to life.

Regardless of the material and moral rights guaranteed by the legislator in several laws and decrees, human and moral commitment must be the basis of our behavior on the road, as it is difficult for any of us to live with the crime of causing the death or injury of an innocent person.

Arbitrator and legal advisor