Short hair and no headscarf: This violation of the dress code in Iran is said to have cost Armita Garawand her life. © Hengaw/Uncredited/dpa

A short haircut and no hijab: That apparently cost Armita Garawand (16) her life. But state media in Iran deny a moral police attack.

Tehran – Outcry in Iran and beyond its borders! Armita Garawand (16) is dead. The teenager died on Friday (October 27) at the Fajr Hospital in Tehran, according to the state news agency Irna reported. The girl was declared brain dead a week earlier.

Armita Garawand (16) is dead: girl probably died after attack by moral police

Armita had been in a coma since October 1st. That day she is said to have had a conflict with the moral police. Armita was probably on the subway without a hijab and showed off her short haircut. The “moral guards” are said to have confronted her and forcibly pulled her out of the train.

Human rights organizations like the Kurdish one Hengaw speak of “serious physical attacks by police officers”. All because Armita wasn’t wearing a headscarf. A reporter who went to the clinic to report on the case is said to have been arrested.

Allegedly fell in the subway: State media in Iran contradicts allegations of violence against moral police

The state media tells a completely different version. Armita is said to have fallen on the subway due to low blood pressure. She hit her head.

The alleged attack by the moral police can hardly be proven. Only a video was shown on Iranian state television in which two women carried the unconscious 16-year-old out of a subway car in Tehran.

Protests against regime in Iran? Death of Armita Garawand remembers Mahsa Amini

This is all reminiscent of him Case of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was approached by moral police in September 2022 for allegedly violating dress codes. She fell into a coma and died shortly afterwards. Her death sparked nationwide protests, which the mullahs’ regime brutally crushed.

The Iranian government is now apparently trying with all its might to prevent renewed protests. The clinic where Armita was treated is completely cordoned off, Iranian journalists report. In addition, state media published an interview in which Armita’s mother says her daughter had problems with low blood pressure. The parents were said to have been put under pressure and forced to give the interview, according to human rights organizations. (moe)

