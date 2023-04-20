I have a motto. And I have the pretense of thinking that he is infallible: “Less with less only makes more in mathematics; for the rest of your life, it’s less.” This has worked for everything so far. I know of no situation in which a selfish and tricky rogue who does not know how to work has done something good. Just as the lethargy of that boçal (family|university|group of friends) who always omits himself at the decisive moment will, in an instant, turn into something useful. I translate this motto as “things are what they are”. And he was never worth as much as he is now, when looking at the current Brazilian macropolitical scenario. What we have? Less with less giving less! Never before has our parliament been so remarkably mercantile. Ostensibly mediocre. And consequently so harmful.

It will be up to Lula III to solve this problem. I’m one of those who see the president in a bad moment. Talks too much nonsense at the most inappropriate time (less with less). It does not put its Fiscal Framework at stake and when it does, it changes everything (except with less). He wants to become the Nobel Peace Prize by jumping into the laps of China and Russia (less with less). It keeps ministers who wouldn’t hold 24 hours in their previous terms in the name of having votes they won’t have (less with less). And nothing in this failed Nation project will change if Lula does not become the best politician on the market. Without figuratively invading every playpen in parliament. Invite every little political cardinal in Brasilia to coffee. A sweaty game. Costly. Complex. But for which there is no better name on the market.

Lula III pays a price that shouldn’t be his. The Bolsonaro heritage. Our lumpen-mediocre ex-president was a destroyer of institutions, of powers, of civility. A guy who hates life — any form of life. And taming it meant dropping governance into the lap of the heads of the Chamber and the Senate. It will be there that Lula III will act. Because there is a new type of Parliament. Designed especially in the last eight years by names like Eduardo Cunha, Rodrigo Maia and Arthur Lira, respectively in charge of carrying out the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff and obstructing requests for impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro. The cost was extremely high. A Chamber as powerful as ever and governance emptied as ever.

There are several roots for us to be here, in this very deep stage. Prehistoric roots. A Republic proclaimed by soldiers transformed into a corporatist crust that never let go of the meat is the main one: the rogue, outdated, costly and unnecessary military elite driven by wages more than battles. Another child of these roots is our post-monarchical curriculum. Putting together the grotesque First Republic plus the Vargas Dictatorship, it took us five decades to know what de facto democracy was — at least that of voting, since the others (health, education, mobility, housing…) have not even come close to this day. Then we went back to the 1964 coup d’état and then we conquered the last three decades. In summary, in these 135 years we have been democratic comme il faut nus for a maximum of 55.

This unfortunate combo led to the constitutional distortion of the presidential system based on the three powers. What we are experiencing today is this disguised parliamentarism, even ignoring the ratification of society’s desire for a presidential system, in the 1993 plebiscite. A model that morally exploded with the invention of re-election. Even his mentor, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, has already recognized the imbecility he produced. After all, an eternal bargain was created here in which the first mandate only exists to try to leave the second standing. And the Chamber took the baton. This will stop the Lula III government.

Our current messiah can do a few things to attack his true enemy. Forwarding the end of re-elections from 2026 and publicly stating that he will not try to remain in office could be that statesman’s gesture. Perhaps it is the bomb capable of moving a good part of the parliamentary depths that today preside over and bind Brazil. Lula would choose his place in history, form a government as he intends to, and then be able to say whatever he wanted to whoever he wanted. Go, President! Field our Moral Framework. If less with less is less, reverse the order: more with more is more. Because when we look into the abyss for a long time, the abyss also looks at us, as Uncle Nietzsche taught.

Edson Rossi is editor-in-chief of DINHEIRO.