With the coronavirus on the rise, retired attorney Susan Crowley did some simple calculations and discovered a chilling fact: Those over 60 accounted for 91% of deaths from coronavirus in Oregon. So this 75-year-old woman was shocked when the state began to vaccinate the teachers this week, ahead of older citizens, in an attempt to get children back into the classroom.

“I look at these numbers and I’m literally scared. It’s not just about missing my beers with my friends. It’s a question of being really scared that if I’m not careful, I’m going to die“he said.” What bothers me the most is that the elderly don’t matter, the elderly don’t matter. And it’s painful to hear that hint. “

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown defended her decision, in a recent press conference, when she said that she “knows of families where 12 and 13 year olds they try to commit suicide“Due to social isolation. Meanwhile, her sister, a cancer survivor, is being asked to go back to her class in Minnesota without the vaccine, Brown told The Associated Press.

retired attorney, Susan Crowley. Photo: AP

“No matter what you do, people are not happy,” he said. “Minnesota teachers are mad at the governor because they are vaccinating seniors first. And here, seniors are mad at me because I’m vaccinating teachers first. There are no right answers, and there are no easy decisions.”

A moral dilemma

With a mass vaccination campaign underway, the United States faces a moral dilemmaAs officials from California to New Jersey decide who gets vaccinated first. Everyone from the elderly to chronically ill to communities of color to front-line workers is clamoring for vaccine shortages, and each group has a compelling argument for why it should take priority.

Local health officials and voluntary advisory committees are doing an ethical gymnastics as has not been seen since the military rationing of a new miracle drug, penicillin, during World War II, or the decision to give white men the first access to life-saving dialysis machines, in the 1960s, when new technology was in short supply.

A woman receives the Pfzier vaccine in Oregon. Photo: AP

Hospitals and medical professionals make these kinds of moral decisions when classifying emergency patients in a catastrophe, or to classify organ transplant recipients, said Courtney Campbell, an ethics professor at Oregon State University. But what is happening now it’s on such a grand scale, that ordinary people – not just public health officials – are asking questions about who is most important to society and why, he said.

“We are being asked to emphasize some of our shared national values. We are being asked to treat other people as equals, and that means equal before the law, but also morally equal, so that questions of privilege or wealth or status socioeconomic level, “he said. “This is a time when it is put to the test whether we are going to keep what we say.”

Disorder and confusion

Although the national priority was to inoculate health workers and those who are in rhomes for the elderly, decisions become more difficult in the framework of vaccine deployment. Federal guidelines state that states must give priority to the elderly, essential frontline workers and those with underlying illnesses in the next stages, but ultimately it is up to state and local officials to decide how to distribute vaccines.

What complicates things is that the distribution of vaccines in the country has been marked by clutter and confusion. States complain of shortages and inadequate deliveries that have forced them to cancel events and mass vaccination appointments.

The Oregon governor originally said teachers and residents 65 and older could get vaccinated this week, but he reversed it because there were no supplies. Now, the state’s vaccine advisory committee is scrambling to prioritize the next groups.

At a recent meeting, members debated the hypothetical merits of giving the vaccine to an elder of the tribe who is one of the last speakers of their language, versus a teacher or migrant worker who brings food to people’s tables. . Some advocated vaccinating first to all people of colorregardless of their age or health, while others were in favor of giving vaccines to people with certain chronic diseases, regardless of race.

Oregon focuses on equity in vaccine access for underserved communities. Other states, such as New Jersey, drew attention to put smokers at the front of the list. In Mississippi, authorities are trying to address disparities that show that 70% of the vaccine went to white residents by establishing a clinic in a stadium in Jackson, a predominantly black city.

Oregon lawmakers of color wrote a letter urging the vaccine advisory committee to prioritize low-income seniors, inmates, and frontline workers, rather than focusing solely on racial minorities, saying that doing so would reach many people of color.

“We are concerned about the way this is being framed and how these groups … confront each other and the BIPOC communities,” the letter said, using the acronym to denote blacks, indigenous people and people of color.

Dr. Kalani Raphael, a nephrologist at Oregon Health and Science University and a native Hawaiian, on the advisory committee, said the healthcare experiences of minority communities are often invisible, particularly with COVID-19. It pointed to the death of a friend, a Utah community organizer, who contracted the virus after working to improve access to health care for other Pacific Islanders.

“I was getting better. And then fell dead at home, right in front of their children, “said Raphael, his voice heavy with emotion.” These stories, for me, refocus the problem on these communities that are invisible and give them the support, attention and seriousness they deserve. ” .

Teachers

As Oregon health authorities struggle to find out who the next candidates will be, vaccinations of teachers and educators from early childhood. More than 90% of the students were taking virtual classes during almost 11 months.

Jennifer Dale, a mother of three from the Portland suburb of Lake Oswego, organized rallies and wrote letters, in an urge to return to face-to-face learning. But the fact that teachers take precedence over seniors made her reevaluate the issue.

“I can support my children and their education if it means that my parents remain a priority for a vaccine, because they are much more likely to have negative consequences from COVID than a young, healthy teacher,” he said.

Leslie Bienen, a mother of two in Portland, has also seen her children’s difficulties in virtual school. When she learned that the teachers were going to be vaccinated before the older ones, she felt destroyed.

“It’s very complicated. At first, I felt like that’s very wrong,” Bienen said. “But if you think of public health as harm reduction, you can’t think of just one thing.”

By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline, Associated Press

