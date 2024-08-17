Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 15:09

The public dispute between Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), reached its peak this Saturday, the 17th, with the businessman’s decision to close the social network’s office in Brazil, alleging persecution and censorship. On the other side, the Supreme Court judge argues that he took harsh measures against the platform after successive failures to comply with court decisions.

The escalation of tensions between the two actors was rapid. Musk had never mentioned Moraes before April of this year. On April 6, the businessman responded to a post by the minister on X with a provocation: “Why are you ordering so much censorship in Brazil?” The question was used by the support base of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who regularly antagonizes Moraes, to fuel the false discourse that Brazil is living under a dictatorship of the Judiciary, which began to be echoed by Musk.

Hours after responding to the minister’s post, Musk questioned him again about a decision that forced X to block user profiles in the country identified by the Supreme Court as disinformers. In addition to the billionaire, the social network itself began issuing political speeches against Moraes. “The Brazilian people, regardless of their political beliefs, have the right to freedom of expression, due process and transparency from their own authorities,” published X’s Global Government Affairs profile on the 6th.

Tensions have been mounting in the days since Musk’s first statement. On April 7, the billionaire wrote that he would “soon” post everything Moraes had ordered regarding X and how those decisions would violate Brazilian law. The social media owner called the minister “shameful” and called for him to resign or face impeachment. “This judge has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and the people of Brazil,” Musk wrote.

Moraes, who had remained silent in the face of criticism until then, decided on April 7 to include Musk as a suspect in the digital militias inquiry for “willful instrumentalization” of the social network X. The minister also ordered the opening of a separate inquiry into the businessman for alleged obstruction of justice “including in a criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

After the decision, Musk made repeated attacks on Moraes for two weeks and began sharing posts by Bolsonaro allies, such as federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), with allegations that the minister was a dictator.

Musk’s provocations on X turned into action on April 15, when the social network shared with the Judiciary Committee of the United States House of Representatives, controlled by representatives allied with Donald Trump, all of Moraes’ orders to remove profiles and publications attacking Brazilian institutions.

Two days later, on April 17, the Republican wing of the Judiciary Committee released a report on the alleged “censorship by the Brazilian government” of X (formerly Twitter) and other social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram. The document includes 88 decisions ordering the removal of profiles from the platforms. The orders were issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes in proceedings that are being processed under seal at the Supreme Court.

In response, the Supreme Court stated that the documents released by the US deputies are not the reasoned decisions that ordered the removal of content or profiles, but rather the official letters sent to the platforms to comply with the decision. “All decisions made by the Supreme Court are reasoned, as provided for in the Constitution, and the parties, the people affected, have access to the reasoning,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The disclosure of the minister’s confidential decisions was the high point in the dispute between Musk and Moraes. The businessman has not mentioned the minister on his official X account since April 18, until this Saturday, the 17th, when the social network announced the closure of his office in Brazil. The billionaire wrote on the platform that the STF minister is “a total disgrace to Justice”.

“In his demands for “Justice” in Brazil, Alexandre will order us (in secret) to violate Brazilian, Argentine, American and international laws. OX has no choice but to close our operations in Brazil,” he concluded.

Moraes and the STF have not yet commented on Musk’s attacks.