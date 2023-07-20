Minister participated in an event promoted by UniAlfa, from the José Alves Group; holding was sentenced to R$ 55 million for manifesto in favor of “early treatment” of covid-19

the college goiana UniAlphaof Jose Alves Groupwas the one who invited the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes to give a lecture during the International Law Forum in Italy.

In May 2023, the José Alves Group and its companies, UniAlfa and VitaMedicin addition to the association Doctors for Lifewere sentenced to pay BRL 55 million in collective moral and health damages for advertising the “covid kit” – a set of drugs without proven effectiveness against the disease during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Justice of Rio Grande do Sul took two decisions on May 24 determining:

indemnity payment of BRL 45 million (here’s the full – 3 MB);

fine of BRL 10 million for damage to collective health (here’s the full – 3 MB)

In both decisions, the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is also listed as a defendant due to his “omission” to act in the case, according to Suzete Bragagnolo, the attorney in charge of the case. The Federal Court, however, understood that the amount of indemnification of the sentence would exceed what could be imposed on the agency, which was exempt from payment.

Condemned companies can still appeal against the decision of the lower court. The case may eventually end up reaching the STF in the future.

O Power360 contacted UniAlfa and Médicos pela Vida to comment on the case. Unialfa did not respond. Your statement will be published if it is published.

Doctors for Life posted a response (full – 151 kB). The group says it does not regret what it did by publishing a manifesto in defense of the call “early treatment” for patients with covid-19.

O Power360 he also contacted Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who presides over the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), about his participation in the event. The minister’s advisory said he would not speak out.

The invitation for Moraes to participate in the event in Italy was from the lawyer André Ramos Tavareswho is a professor at USP, TSE minister (Superior Electoral Court) and coordinator of the doctoral course in law from the Fadisp (owned by the same group that controls Unialfa). Tavares’ appointment to the TSE was defended by Moraes and confirmed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in May 2023.

EVENT IN EUROPE

The forum was held in 2 European countries. It started on July 4th in Spain at the Universidad de Valladolid and ended in Italy on July 14th at the Università di Siena. There were 31 speakers, 20 of which were Brazilian, including Alexandre de Moraes and André Ramos Tavares.

Moraes delivered the speech on the last day of the forum (July 14). His presentation was from 9:50 am to 11:30 am (local time) on the panel “Constitutional Justice and Democracy”. He also participated in the closing ceremony of the event.

Moraes is the rapporteur for the survey of fake news. In December 2021, the magistrate ordered the opening of a new inquiry against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for spreading false news associating vaccination against covid-19 with the risk of developing HIV in a video that was later removed by social networks.

THE PROCESS

The action that condemned the José Alves Group began with the publication, in February 2021, of a manifesto in support of the use of “early treatment” in the fight against covid-19, signed by the organization Médicos Pela Vida. The text was published in some of the main Brazilian newspapers.

Among the drugs defended in the text were ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which, even without proven efficacy, were indicated by doctors and which were based on the use “off-label of drugs.

In the manifesto, the group states that it does not defend the use of “one drug or another, but the correct combination of medications such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, bromhexine, azithromycin”among other substances.

The sentence, which determined the payment of R$ 55 million, was published in May of this year. In a statement made at the time, the association said she was surprised by the decision. “It would have been easier for us doctors if we had worked in silence, just caring and saving the lives of our family members.”he stated.

In a statement to the Covid CPI in August 2021, Jailton Batista, director of the pharmaceutical company Vitamedic, also belonging to the José Alves Group, told Senator Renan Calheiros that the company spent BRL 717,000 on sponsorship with the “Doctors for Life” bearing the cost of its placement. The transcription of this part of the testimony appears in the court ruling.

In addition to Vitamed, the Unialfa university was involved with the “Doctors for Life”. According to attorney Bragagnolo, UniAlfa “He gave the entire structure to Médicos pela Vida. They came together through the UniAlfa platform.”.

HOSTILIZED ON THE BACK

On his return to Brazil, Moraes reported being harassed by 3 Brazilians – the couple Andreia and Roberto Mantovani and their son-in-law, Alexandre Zanatta– at Rome’s international airport.

According to the Federal Police, the attackers called Moraes a “bandit, communist and bought”. The minister was with his son. Roberto Mantovani, according to Moraes’ report to the PF, allegedly even physically assaulted Alexandre de Moraes’ son, with a blow to the face.

Zanatta was heard by the PF on Sunday (16.Jul) and denied the accusations. He said he had only one “chance encounter” with Moraes and that the insults to the minister came from other people.

Roberto gave testimony on Tuesday (19.Jul). He claimed to have held Moraes’ son with his arms because, in his opinion, his wife, Andreia, had been disrespected.

Also on Tuesday, the PF carried out search and seizure warrants at the trio’s addresses in the municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP). The operations were authorized by the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber.

In a note, the corporation said that “the court orders are being complied with in the scope of the investigation that investigates the crimes of injury, persecution and contempt practiced against the minister of the STF”.

The trio’s defense, represented by attorney Ralph Tórtima, told journalists that the searches were aimed at finding a relationship between their clients and a “issue related to the voting machine or coup attack”. However, he stated that the link does not exist.