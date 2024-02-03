There are still 10 votes left in the trial; PGR had requested release and said that the criminal record sent to the STF belonged to a man of the same name

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), voted to sentence pastor Jorge Luiz dos Santos, aged 69, to 17 years in prison for participating in the extremist acts of January 8th. The pastor is judged in the virtual plenary with 11 other defendants from Friday (Feb 2) to February 9. There are still 10 votes left in the trial.

According to the minister, Jorge Luiz committed the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, qualified damage, coup d'état, deterioration of listed assets and criminal association. It also establishes that the pastor also pays compensation of R$30 million for collective moral damage. The amount will be divided among all defendants.

“The defendant’s adherence to the coup dynamics is indisputable, as can be inferred from the media reflected in the expert report that indicate that he was aligned with the coup attempts that were taking shape in the country since November 2022, such as the media kept on his cell phone that was they report interventions, strikes, the capture of Brasília. Furthermore, on January 8th, he invaded the National Congress and the Palácio do Planalto (where he was arrested), recording a video in which he announced that he had invaded the Congress.”, says an excerpt from the minister’s vote. Here's the complete (PDF – 5 MB).

On January 30, the PGR (Attorney General's Office) sent a statement to the minister informing that he had mentioned the criminal record of one of the pastor's namesake to maintain his arrest.

The PGR says in the statement that the pastor is 10 years older than his namesake and that their registration numbers (CPF and RG) are different. Jorge Luis' family held a protest in front of the STF, in the federal capital, on January 18. It displayed a poster citing the error and that the PGR is in favor of release.

Moraes had denied, on December 15, 2023, the request for release from Jorge Luiz's defense. The minister cited in the decision the convictions of the namesake for fraud and reception. read The complete of the magistrate’s decision (PDF – 181 kB).

In his vote in the criminal action against Jorge Luiz, Moraes does not mention the same document, but brings other criminal certificates issued against Jorge Luiz. One of the documents indicates 3 cases that have already been processed and/or are ongoing against the pastor.

“The background certificates attached to the eDocs. 61 and 63 list criminal acts in which he appeared as a defendant, a context that speaks against his social conduct”, says an excerpt from the decision. Here is the full document No. 61 (PDF – 993 kB) and No. 63 (PDF – 3 MB).