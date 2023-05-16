The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began the trial of over 250 people involved in the January 8 coup acts. It is the fifth group investigated, totaling 1,050 of the 1,300 complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The trial began early this Tuesday (16) and will be completed next Monday (22). The analysis takes place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers deposit their votes in the electronic system of the STF and there is no in-person deliberation.

The first vote entered into the system was cast by the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. As in the judgments of the previous groups, Moraes voted in favor of the accusations.

If the majority of the ministers accept the accusations, the accused will start to respond to a criminal action and become defendants in the process. They will have to answer for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damage and incitement to crime.

The trial of the first complaints began last month. So far, the Court has made defendants around 800 investigated.