The rapporteur defended sentences of 14 to 17 years in prison; magistrates have until February 20th to cast their votes

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), voted to convict 15 more defendants for participating in the extremist acts of January 8th.

This Friday (9.Feb.2024) the Court began judging new criminal actions against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the three Powers in Brasília. The trial is held in the virtual plenary until February 20th. In this modality, ministers cast their votes and there is no debate.

The 15 defendants are part of the perpetrators of the coup acts and were arrested red-handed inside public buildings. They are responsible for the following crimes:

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d'etat;

armed criminal association;

qualified damage; It is

deterioration of listed heritage.

Moraes defended sentences ranging from 14 to 17 years in prison. The votes of 9 ministers still remain.

In all, 59 people were convicted of the acts of January 8. The STF received 1,345 complaints against those involved in the attacks, but only 232 will be judged in the Court's plenary. The other defendants are awaiting a proposal for a non-criminal prosecution agreement that must be evaluated by the PGR (Attorney General's Office).