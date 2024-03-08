“There is no evidence that the accused was part of the criminal association, whether by rioting in the camp built near the Army HQ, or otherwise contributing to the execution or incitement of crimes and the recruitment of people”declared Moraes.

According to the defendant's defense –a homeless man named Geraldo Filipe da Silva–, he did not carry out any of the crimes for which he was accused and, when he saw the protesters, he approached them from behind. “curiosity” to see what it was all about. The lawyers also said that, when Geraldo approached the commotion, he was mistaken for a “infiltrated”.

The homeless man was arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes, allegedly with “accessories” used for acts of vandalism.

During the police interrogation, Geraldo stated that he had lived in the Federal District for 3 months and that he was homeless, after fleeing Pernambuco – his state of origin – because he was being persecuted by the PCC (First Command of the Capital).