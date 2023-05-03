Court has already formed a majority to make more than 300 accused defendants; 3rd session started this Tuesday

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted this Tuesday (May 3, 2023) for 250 more accused of participating in the extremist acts of January 8 to become defendants. The Court has already formed a majority to open criminal proceedings against another 300 involved in the acts.

Last week, the STF judged the 2nd block of complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in an extraordinary session of the virtual plenary. 8 ministers followed Moraes’ understanding for all the complaints. Only Nunes Marques and André Mendonça disagreed.

The new session, with over 250 cases, was convened by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, last Wednesday (April 26, 2023). It will close at 23:59 on Monday (May 8, 2023).

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents.

In the judgment that begins this 3rd, there are 200 complaints related tothe inquiry 4921which investigates the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Penal Code; and another 50, in the survey 4922which involve more serious crimes.

Those investigated in this 2nd survey may also answer for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, I, of the Law 9.605 of 1998).

Of the 1,406 who were arrested for participating in the 8th of January, today, 181 men remain in Complexo da Papuda and 82 women in the Colmeia prison. A further 27 men and 4 women were arrested after that in police operations.

In all, 2,151 people were arrested red-handed, including those involved in the attacks and participants in the camps set up in front of the Army HQ (General Headquarters) in Brasília. They were taken by the PF to the gymnasium of the organization’s Academy. Afterwards, 745 people were immediately released. They were elderly over 70 years old, people with comorbidities and women with children.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented a balance of the data at the beginning of a session in a physical plenary, on March 9. He explained that, in all, 7 investigations were launched into the attacks at the request of the PF and the PGR.

People who have already been released comply with other precautionary measures in their respective states (complete list of those released in the DF here – 171 KB – and from other States, here – 157 KB).