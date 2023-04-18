Ministers analyze whether the accused should become defendants in a virtual session that started at dawn on Tuesday (April 18)

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted to uphold the complaints filed against 100 of the 294 involved in the January 8 attacks who are still in prison. The votes were made available individually.

The Supreme Court began the collegiate analysis of the cases at 00:00 this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), in the virtual plenary. It is a symbolic date: the judgment is held on the day that marks 100 days since the attacks. With the opening of the extraordinary session, the vote of Moraes, rapporteur for the actions, is made available. The session ends on Monday (24.Apr), at 23:59.

Moraes understands that those accused should become defendants for the crimes alleged by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in the process. in the inquiry 492150 people were denounced for the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Criminal Code.

Another 50, in the survey 4922, may also be responsible for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, I, of the Law 9.605/1998). The processes investigate intellectual authors and executors of the 8th of January.

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents. If the majority of ministers follow Moraes’ vote, the next steps will be to collect evidence and testimonies from witnesses to then judge whether the accused should be charged or acquitted.

The President of the House, Minister Rosa Weber, said that the other complaints will be taken to the analysis of the ministers gradually. There is also the possibility that one of the 10 ministers will ask for a special mention in the trial – which will lead the analyzes to the physical plenary of the Court.

On January 9, 2,151 people were arrested in flagrante delicto, including those involved in the attacks and participants in the camps set up in front of the Army HQ in Brasília. They were taken by the PF (Federal Police) to the gymnasium of the organization’s Academy. Afterwards, 745 people were immediately released. They were elderly over 70 years old, people with comorbidities and women with children.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented a balance of the data at the beginning of a physical plenary session, on March 9. He explained that, in all, 7 investigations were launched into the attacks at the request of the PF and the PGR.

Of the 1,406 who remained detained that day, 181 men are now in Complexo da Papuda and 82 women are in the Colmeia prison. A further 27 men and 4 women were arrested after that in police operations. Here is the list of detainees in Papuda (full – 112 KB) and held (full – 101 KB).

Those released were able to return to their States of origin and are complying with other precautionary measures (complete in the list of those released in the DF here – 171 KB – and from other States, here – 157 KB). Here are the measurements: