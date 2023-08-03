Judgment was postponed at the request of the rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes; resumption is scheduled for next week

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF ( Federal Supreme Court), voted this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) in favor of decriminalizing the possession of marijuana for personal consumption. Here’s the full of Moraes’ vote (1 MB).

By the Minister’s vote, anyone who has between 25 and 60 grams of marijuana or 6 female marijuana plants should be considered a user. cannabis. In addition, the Justice will also be able to assess the circumstances of each case to verify any situation that could configure drug trafficking.

The trial on drug possession resumed this afternoon with the minister’s vote. The session continues to take the votes of the other ministers.

The Supreme judges the constitutionality of Article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006). To differentiate users and dealers, the norm provides for alternative penalties for providing services to the community, warning about the effects of drugs and mandatory attendance at an educational course for those who acquire, transport or possess drugs for personal consumption.

The law ceased to provide for the prison sentence, but maintained criminalization. In this way, drug users are still targets of police investigation and judicial processes that seek the fulfillment of alternative sentences.

Moraes assessed that the law increased the number of prisoners for drug trafficking and generated “an army for criminal factions”. The minister informed that official data show that 25% of prisoners in Brazil (201,000) are responsible for drug trafficking.

“This generated the strengthening of factions in Brazil. The application of the law generated an increase in the power of factions in Brazil. Those who were previously typified as users, when decriminalized, the criminal prosecution system did not agree with the law and ended up turning users into small dealers. The small dealer, with the new law, had a high sentence and went to the penitentiary system. Young, primary, without offering danger to society, he was captured by criminal organizations”commented.

The minister also defended the definition of drug quantity limits to differentiate users and dealers.

“Today, drug trafficking in wealthy regions of the country’s big cities is done by delivery. There are apps that people call and, just as IFood takes food, it takes drugs”completed.

In addition to the quantity, Moraes also said that the circumstances of the seizures must be taken into account so as not to allow discrimination between social classes.

“The older and more educated, the harder it is to be characterized as a drug dealer”he stated.

WISHES

In previous sessions, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes have manifested themselves in favor of decriminalizing drug possession, but to different extents.

Mendes decriminalizes possession for all drugs and transforms criminal sanctions into administrative ones. Fachin understands that decriminalization only applies to marijuana. Barroso also extends the decriminalization to marijuana only and fixes the amount of 25 grams or 6 female plants of cannabis.

CASE REJUDGED

In the concrete case that motivated the trial, the defense of a convict asks that the possession of marijuana for personal use is no longer considered a crime. The accused was arrested with three grams of marijuana.

For lawyers, the crime of possession of drugs for personal use is unconstitutional because it offends the constitutional principle of intimacy and private life. The defense maintained that personal use does not affront public health.

After Moraes’ vote, the trial was suspended at the request of the case’s rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes. The rapporteur said that he intends to deepen the vote already given and promised to return the process for judgment next week.

So far, the judgment score is 4 votes to 0 for the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. There is still no consensus whether the release will be only for marijuana or also for other drugs.

With information from Brazil Agency.