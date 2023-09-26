Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/26/2023 – 0:21

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted this Tuesday (26) to convict five more defendants for the coup acts of January 8.

In the early hours of today, the Court began the virtual trial of criminal actions against the accused. Voting will run until October 2nd. Ten ministers are able to vote.

I vote, Moraes sentences defendants João Lucas Vale Giffoni, Jupira da Cruz Rodrigues and Nilma Lacerda Alves to 14 years in prison. Davis Baek was sentenced to 12 years, and Moacir Jose Dos Santos was sentenced to 17 years.

All were denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état and qualified damage.

Using the virtual modality, ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The trial is opened with the vote of the rapporteur. Then, the other ministers vote until the deadline established by the system. Before the trial, lawyers include videos recording the oral argument.

Accused

João Lucas Valle Giffoni lives in Brasília and was arrested red-handed by the Legislative Police inside Congress. In the process, the defendant’s defense stated that he did not participate in the invasion of the building and entered Congress to escape the tear gas bombs. Giffoni’s defense also added that he does not support anti-democratic acts and vandalism.

Jupira Silvana da Cruz Rodrigues lives in Betim (MG) and was arrested inside the Palacio do Planalto. Her lawyers stated that there is “no evidence” that she participated in the depredation. According to the defense, she arrived at the Esplanada dos Ministérios after the depredation began and entered the Palácio do Planalto to protect herself from the rubber bullets and tear gas fired at the protesters who were outside.

Nilma Lacerda Alves, from Barreiras (BA), was also arrested at Palácio do Planalto. The defense declared that the defendant did not participate in the depredations and said that there was no evidence in the case to justify the conviction.

Davis Baek, a resident of São Paulo, was arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes and was carrying two firecrackers, tear gas cartridges, a knife and a pocket knife. The defense maintained that he did not participate in the depredation.

The defense of Moacir Jose dos Santos, from Cascavel (PR), arrested at Palácio do Planalto, said that the defendant went to Brasília to participate in an “orderly and peaceful” demonstration and did not join in the acts of depredation. He also stated that the accused did not carry any type of weapon and that he entered the Palace to protect himself.

Two weeks ago, the STF sentenced the first three defendants.