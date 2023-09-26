Virtual trial began in the early hours of this Tuesday (September 26th) and will run until October 2nd

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes voted this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) for the conviction of 5 more defendants for the extremist acts of January 8. O Judgment takes place in the virtual plenary, in which the Court’s ministers cast their votes in the electronic system. Voting runs until October 2nd.

Moraes voted to sentence defendants João Lucas Vale Giffoni, Jupira da Cruz Rodrigues and Nilma Lacerda Alves to 14 years in prison. Davis Baek was sentenced to 12 years, and Moacir Jose Dos Santos was sentenced to 17 years.

All were denounced by PGR (Attorney General’s Office) for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état and qualified damage.

Here is the full text of Alexandre de Moraes’ wishes:

Using the virtual modality, ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The trial is opened with the vote of the rapporteur. Then, the other ministers vote until the deadline established by the system. Before the trial, lawyers include videos recording the oral argument.

Accused

João Lucas Valle Giffoni lives in Brasília and was arrested red-handed by the Legislative Police inside Congress. In the process, the defendant’s defense stated that he did not participate in the invasion of the building and entered Congress to escape the tear gas bombs. Giffoni’s defense also added that he does not support anti-democratic acts and vandalism.

Jupira Silvana da Cruz Rodrigues lives in Betim (MG) and was arrested inside the Palácio do Planalto. Her lawyers stated that “there is no evidence” that the accused participated in the depredation. According to the defense, she arrived at Esplanada dos Ministérios after the depredation began and entered Planalto to protect herself from the rubber bullets and tear gas fired at the protesters who were outside.

Nilma Lacerda Alves, from Barreiras (BA), was also arrested at Palácio do Planalto. The defense declared that the defendant did not participate in the depredations and said that there was no evidence in the case to justify the conviction.

Davis Baek, a resident of São Paulo, was arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes and was carrying 2 firecrackers, tear gas cartridges, a knife and a pocket knife. The defense maintained that he did not participate in the depredation.

The defense of Moacir José dos Santos, from Cascavel (PR), arrested at Palácio do Planalto, stated that the defendant went to Brasília to participate in a demonstration “orderly and peaceful” and did not join in the acts of predation. He also said that the accused did not carry any type of weapon and that he entered the Palace to protect himself.

Two weeks ago, the STF sentenced the first 3 defendants.

With information from Brazil Agency.