Court has already formed a majority to accept another 100 complaints analyzed; new session starts this thursday

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), voted for the 200 more accused for participating in the 8th of January to become defendants, this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023). The Court has already formed a majority to open criminal proceedings against another 100 who remain in detention.

In the last week, the STF judged the 1st hundred complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in an extraordinary session of the virtual plenary – where there are no debates and ministers have a week to make their votes available. 7 ministers followed Moraes’ understanding. Only Nunes Marques and André Mendonça disagreed.

Now, the judgment dynamics will be similar, but with twice as many cases analyzed. Receiving the complaints is the 1st step before the Court can collect evidence and testimonies from witnesses to judge whether those investigated should be charged or not.

Throughout the week, new footage of the internal security circuit of the Palácio do Planalto on January 8 was presented to the STF. They add up to 4,410 hours of recordings. The PF (Federal Police) should conclude the initial investigation later this week.

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents.

In the judgment that begins this 3rd, there are 100 complaints related tothe inquiry 4921which investigates the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Penal Code; and another 100, in the survey 4922which involve more serious crimes.

Those investigated in this 2nd survey may also answer for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, I, of the Law 9.605 of 1998).

Of the 1,406 who were arrested for participating in the 8th of January, 181 men remain in Complexo da Papuda and 82 women in the Colmeia prison. A further 27 men and 4 women were arrested after that in police operations. Here is the list of those arrested (full – 112 KB) and held (full – 101 KB).

In all, 2,151 people were arrested in the act, including those involved in the attacks and participants in the camps set up in front of the Army’s HQ (Quartel General) in Brasília. They were taken by the PF to the gymnasium of the organization’s Academy. Afterwards, 745 people were immediately released. They were elderly over 70 years old, people with comorbidities and women with children.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes presented a balance of the data at the beginning of a session in a physical plenary, on March 9. He explained that, in all, 7 investigations were launched into the attacks at the request of the PF and the PGR.

People who have already been released comply with other precautionary measures in their respective states (complete list of those released in the DF here – 171 KB – and from other States, here – 157 KB).