Court has already formed a majority to make more than 550 defendants accused of participating in extremist acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) so that 250 more accused of participating in the extremist acts of January 8 become defendants. The Court has already decided, by a majority, to open criminal proceedings against another 550 people involved in the acts.

Last week, the STF judged the 3rd block of complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in an extraordinary session of the virtual plenary. There were 250 cases analyzed, and 8 ministers followed Moraes’ understanding for all complaints. Only Nunes Marques and André Mendonça disagreed – same result of the first blocks.

The new session, with over 250 cases, was convened by the President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, last Friday (May 5, 2023). It will close at 23:59 on Monday (May 15, 2023).

In all, the PGR has already filed 1,390 complaints against those involved in the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. Of these, 239 would be among the executors of extremist acts; 1,150 among instigators; and one related to the omission of public agents.

In the trial that begins this 3rd, there are 200 complaints related to inquiry 4921, which investigates the crimes established in articles 286 (incitement to crime) and 288 (armed criminal association) of the Penal Code; and another 50, in survey 4922, involving more serious crimes.

Those investigated in this 2nd survey may also answer for the violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; crime of quadruple damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim; and deterioration of listed heritage (art. 62, I, of Law 9605 of 1998).