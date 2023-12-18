Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 18/12/2023 – 22:36

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), validated this Monday (18) 38 non-criminal prosecution agreements with those investigated for the coup acts of January 8th.

Moraes also ordered the release of 46 people accused of participating in the acts. In exchange for provisional release, those under investigation must comply with precautionary measures other than those imposed in prison, such as wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

Under the non-criminal prosecution agreement (ANPP), those accused of crimes committed without violence or serious threat and with a minimum sentence of four years can confess to the crimes in exchange for measures other than prison, such as repairing the damage caused, handing over the goods that are the fruits crime, payment of fines and provision of services to the community.

Those investigated who participated in the acts of depredation of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will not be entitled to the benefit. The agreement was proposed by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) only for those who were arrested in front of the Army headquarters, in Brasília, on January 8.

According to Minister Alexandre de Moraes' office, 66 people under investigation still remain in prison since January 8th.