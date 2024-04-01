Minister determined that defendants must provide services to the community and pay fines ranging from R$1,000 to R$5,000

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), validated this Monday (April 1, 2024) 102 non-criminal prosecution agreements with defendants for the extremist acts of January 8th. The agreements were applied by the PGR (Attorney General's Office) to defendants accused of minor crimes who were arrested in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, the day after the acts.

Under the agreement, those accused of crimes committed without violence or serious threat and with a minimum sentence of 4 years can confess to the crimes in exchange for alternative measures to prison.

When validating the agreement, Moraes determined that the defendants must provide services to the community and pay fines ranging from R$1,000 to R$5,000, an amount that varies in each case. The rapporteur also determines the ban on the use of social networks and participation in a course on the theme of Democracy, Rule of Law and Coup d'Etat.

On August 22, 2023, Moraes allowed the possibility of reaching agreements for 1,113 defendants involved in acts of vandalism. The decision responded to the PGR's statement, which has the support of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

The defendants who participated in the acts of depredation of Congress, the Palácio do Planalto and the Supreme Court will not be entitled to the benefit and will be judged by the Court's plenary. As of this Monday, the STF has already convicted 174 people for extremist acts. Sentences range from 3 to 17 years.