At the request of the minister, the STF advisor made a list to check “fake news” from Bolsonaro supporters in 2022 “for fine purposes”

The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes would have unofficially requested the Electoral Court to monitor the social networks of deputies allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022, as Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

Messages obtained and released by S.Paulo Newspaper indicate that Moraes used the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to support investigations under his rapporteurship at the Supreme Court. The conversations, exchanged via WhatsApp, included the judge and advisor to the minister at the Supreme Court, Airton Vieira, and criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro – who worked at the Electoral Court before being arrested for domestic violence.

In an exchange of messages, on October 6, 2022, Vieira, at Moraes’ request, instructed Tagliaferro to monitor the deputies’ social networks to verify offenses against ministers of the STF and TSE or the dissemination of fake news to “fine purposes”. It is unclear how the office used this report.

“Good evening, Eduardo! How are you?! The Minister asked to check, as soon as possible, the social networks of the pro-Bolsonaro Deputies (I am sending their names below), to see if they are offending Ministers of the STF, TSE, spreading ‘fake news’, etc., for the purposes of fines. He is in a hurry… Thank you.”

In addition to Kicis, Zambelli and Bolsonaro, the list also mentioned former deputies Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO) and Daniel Silveira and the deputies Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), June Amaral (PL-MG), Filipe Barros (PL-PR), Paula’s Otoni (MDB).

Tagliaferro responded that he would carry out the monitoring and, the following day, Vieira requested a detailed report with the dates of the deputies’ posts and the identification of a person who appeared in a video spreading conspiracy theories about fraud in the 1st round of the presidential elections.

The unproven theory claimed that a “predefined algorithm” at the polls it benefited the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the detriment of Bolsonaro.

Three days later, Tagliaferro sent a 66-page report with screenshots and information about the publications. During the period analyzed, no publications by Marco Feliciano, Otoni de Paula, Filipe Barros and Eduardo Bolsonaro were identified.

MORAES X TSE CASE

Moraes stated this Wednesday (14th August), when commenting for the first time on the messages that show that he would have used the TSE unofficially to support investigations for his reporting at the Supreme Court, that it would be “schizophrenic” if “self-officiate”.

The minister also stated that no report “worries” and everything mentioned in the journalistic text is documented in the court records.