The President of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined on Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) the partial release of funds from the PL🇧🇷 The amount released –R$ 1,155,673.44– goes towards paying the salaries of the party’s employees.

Moraes blocked, at the end of November, BRL 13,599,298.26 found in the PL accountdue to the fine of BRL 22.9 million applied to the party by question the results of the 2nd round more than half of the ballot boxes.

In the decision (full – 137 KB) on Wednesday (Dec 21), Moraes established that the PL must “must attach to the records the proof of payment of the payroll within 48 (forty-eight) hours after its effectiveness🇧🇷

The release of the funds was a request of the PL. The acronym requested the release of BRL 2.071 million to pay the salaries of December (including the 13th) and January of employees. According to Moraes, the party was only able to prove that the amount spent on salaries would be R$ 1,155,673.44 – an amount released by the minister.

UNDERSTAND

On November 22, the President’s coalition Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked the TSE to invalidate votes registered in 279 thousand of the 472 thousand ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The application cites a “bug” involving the files “log” of the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. “logs” are the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the ballot box.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP (University of São Paulo). Learn more in this reportage🇧🇷

By questioning at the TSE more than half of the electronic ballot boxes used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee Bolsonaro’s permanence in the Planalto without putting at risk the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Moraes considered the request “outrageous” and “illicit” and fined the coalition for bad faith litigation (when provocation to the Judiciary takes place in an abusive way, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective).

🇧🇷The plaintiff’s total bad faith in her bizarre and illicit request, ostensibly offensive to the Democratic State of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements that, even with serious threats and violence, have been obstructing several highways and public roads throughout Brazil, was proven, both by the refusal to add the initial petition, and by the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts”, stated in the decision (full –211 KB).

On November 23, PP and Republicans told the TSE that they were not consulted about the request and that the representation could not have been made on behalf of the entire Bolsonaro coalition.

🇧🇷The PP and Republican parties, despite being in league with the PL, were never consulted on the filing of this representation. On the contrary, the parties now requesting publicly recognized by their leaders the victory of Coligação Brasil da Esperança [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva]according to statements published in the press”, said the captions.

On December 15th, the TSE maintained the imposition of a fine of BRL 22.9 million. Justices Ricardo Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia, Benedito Gonçalves, Sergio Banhos and Carlos Horbach accompanied the vote of Moraes, rapporteur of the process.

Only Minister Raul Araújo partially disagreed with the rapporteur. In his vote, he defended a new basis for calculating the amount of the fine, so that it would be lower for the party. He also voted for blocking of party fund accounts to be capped at 30%.