The summons issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for X to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours under penalty of suspension of the platform’s service in national territory was reported in the media around the world.

American newspapers The Washington Post, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported the fact, recalling the dispute currently taking place between billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, and Moraes.

“Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Elon Musk 24 hours to appoint a legal representative for X in Brazil or face a ban on his social network across the country of 200 million people,” reported the Teams. “Musk closed X’s office in Brazil last week in protest against orders from a Brazilian Supreme Court judge to suspend certain accounts. If X refuses to comply, it could lose access to one of its largest markets outside the United States,” it added.

“This is one of the biggest tests yet of Musk’s efforts,” the Teamswho noted that in several countries X has faced restrictions during periods of protest: “The service has also been temporarily blocked or reduced in several countries during protests, in an attempt to prevent protesters from using X to coordinate.”

THE Wall Street Journal also reported Moraes’ threat, recalling that “the ultimatum marks a new escalation in an already tense situation between Brazil’s highest court and X.”

THE Washington Postciting an article published by the agency Associated Press (AP), wrote that “Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ order is the latest development in an ongoing dispute with Musk’s platform.”

“In the United States, freedom of expression is a much more permissive constitutional right than in many other countries, including Brazil,” the text says.

In Europe, the French newspaper The World also echoed the subpoena of Moraes. When publishing a story made by Agence France-Pressethe newspaper said that “Alexandre de Moraes, a famous judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, threatened, on Wednesday, August 28, to suspend the social network X in the country within 24 hours”.

“This decision came after Elon Musk’s announcement on August 17 about the closure of X (formerly Twitter) offices in Brazil,” the newspaper said, recalling that “Musk accused judge Alexandre de Moraes of threatening to arrest the platform’s legal representative in Brazil, something that the social network considers a form of censorship.”

Qatar News Agency Al Jazeera was another international outlet that cited the threat from the STF minister. “The order is the latest development in a dispute that has been going on for months between Musk and Alexandre de Moraes,” recalled the Al Jazeera.

“Moraes has ordered the suspension of more than 100 accounts on X in recent years, including some belonging to supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro,” the Qatari agency wrote, recalling that “right-wing allies of Bolsonaro, who was barred from running for public office until 2030 by a decision by Moraes and four other judges due to his allegations about electronic voting machines, accused the magistrate of exceeding his authority to suppress his political opponents.”

“OX announced earlier this month that it would cease operations in Brazil, claiming that de Moraes had threatened to arrest one of the company’s legal representatives if he did not comply with his orders to remove content,” the company wrote. Al Jazeera.

The agency Reuters was another international outlet that echoed Moraes’ threat against X: “Earlier this month, X announced that it would cease its operations and lay off its staff in Brazil due to what it called Moraes’ ‘censorship orders’, although the company’s service would continue to be available to Brazilian users,” the agency recalled.