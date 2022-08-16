Minister will remain in the post for 2 years; event will bring together Bolsonaro and Lula, the 2 best-placed candidates in the polls

Minister Alexandre de Moraes assumes the presidency of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Tuesday (Aug. The term of office is two years. He will be responsible for conducting the October elections, which are likely to be one of the most polarized in recent years.

He will be able to bring together at his inauguration ceremony, in an unprecedented way, the 2 best-placed candidates for the presidential race: the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). Dilma Rousseff (EN) and Michel Temer (MDB) must also attend.

In recent speeches, the 53-year-old magistrate indicated that his administration will punish digital militias and propagators of fake news that seek to influence the outcome of the elections or delegitimize the electronic voting process.



The minister concentrates powers to at least try to reprimand: in addition to the presidency of the TSE, Moraes reports investigations in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that precisely investigate the performance of digital militias and propagators of alleged fake news. Some of the targets are linked to or served as a support base for Bolsonaro in 2018.

Ricardo Lewandowski will be the deputy, but he will stay for a shorter time: the minister retires in May 2023, when he turns 75.

Who is Alexandre de Moraes?

Moraes was born in São Paulo, on December 13, 1968. He has been a minister of the STF since 2017, by appointment of the then president Michel Temer. The minister graduated in law from the traditional Faculdade do Largo de São Francisco, at USP (University of São Paulo), in 1990. He has a doctorate in State Law, is a professor of constitutional law and is an associate professor at the institution.



Reproduction / TV Culture Moraes in the Roda Viva program in 2005; on the occasion, he spoke of his management at the head of Febem

He began his career at the São Paulo Public Ministry in 1991. He worked as a prosecutor until 2002. In the same year, he took over the São Paulo Department of Justice, appointed by the then governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). In 2005, he accumulated the post in the secretariat with the presidency of Antiga Febem, currently Fundação Casa.

at the city hall of Gilberto Kassab (2006-2013), headed the Transport and Services Secretariat and chaired CET (Companhia de Engenharia e Tráfego) and SPTrans.



In 2015, he returned to the Alckmin government, this time to command Public Security. At the time, he acted in a case involving Marcela Temer. The former first lady had her cell phone cloned. A man asked for money not to leak information. He ended up arrested about 40 days later.



Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil – February 21, 2017 Moraes’s Sabbath in the Senate

On May 12, 2016, he took over the Ministry of Justice from the Temer government. In the ministry, he advocated “partnerships for eradication” of marijuana, and allowed himself to be filmed cutting the plant’s feet in Paraguay. He also acted to contain prison riots in Amazonas and Roraima.

STF and clashes with Bolsonaro

Moraes was nominated for the STF by Temer. In his Senate hearing, he said he was in favor of increasing the sentence for minors convicted of heinous crimes from 3 to 10 years. He also criticized calls “10 measures against corruption”sponsored by prosecutors from the defunct Lava Jato task force.



Moraes took office at the Court on March 22, 2017. Shortly before that, in February, he left the PSDB in order to take office. His approach to parties took place since the 1st decade of 2000. In addition to the PSDB, he was already affiliated with the MDB and the DEM (currently União Brasil).



Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil – March 22, 2017 Moraes’ tenure in the STF

In the Supreme Court, Moraes took the lead in investigations against Bolsonaro. He reports the 4 inquiries involving the president. Critics of the minister question the duration of the investigations and the decisions taken ex officio, without consultations with the MPF. Here are the surveys:

survey of fake news (opened March 14, 2019) and digital militias (opened July 16, 2021), in which Bolsonaro was included after spreading false information about the Brazilian electoral process during a live. Moraes joined the 2 inquiries on May 10 of this year;

alleged undue interference with the Federal Police to obtain information and shield family members (opened on April 27, 2020);

alleged leak of classified inquiry into a hacking attack on the TSE (opened August 12, 2021);

association of the vaccine against covid-19 with the risk of contracting the HIV virus (opened December 3, 2021).

TSE and polls

The inauguration of Moraes in the TSE should serve as a show of force in defense of the electronic voting system, another point of contention between the minister and Bolsonaro. The idea is to show that critics of the ballot box are isolated.

Moraes made firm statements to reaffirm the TSE’s understanding that politicians who disclose fake news may have the candidacy record impeached for the October elections. The minister defends equate social networks to media such as TV and radio, which opens the door to punishment for those who spread fake news on platforms.

The antagonism between Bolsonaro and Moraes led the president to process the minister in May of this year for abuse of authority. Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the case, rejected the crime news.

The minister’s statements have already been mocked by Bolsonaro, who said “to doubt” may Moraes have the courage to revoke his registration. Bolsonaro has already criticized what he called “toga dictatorship”. He also said he might not comply with Moraes’ decisions.

