Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), requested a review and suspended the judgment of a Google appeal to avoid breaching the confidentiality of people who had sought information about councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018.

The case began to be judged last week in the Court’s virtual plenary session. Before the interruption caused by the request for review, only the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, cast a vote.

The platform’s defense appealed to the Supreme Court after the Court ordered the identification of data from an undetermined group of people who carried out research on the councilwoman days before the murder. The measure was taken in the investigation that finds out who ordered the crime.

When analyzing the issue, before retiring, Rosa Weber highlighted the importance of the investigation, but understood that an indiscriminate breach of confidentiality is disproportionate and could affect even ordinary users who sought information about the councilor’s death due to the repercussions in the press.

“A huge number of users not involved in any illicit activities, under the terms of the challenged decision, would have their confidentiality removed, demonstrating undue wantonness and its absolute disproportionality due to the excess of the measure”, argued the minister.

There is no forecast for the resumption of the trial.