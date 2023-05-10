5th Panel of the Court had given a favorable decision to the convicts; cancellation request was made by the PGR

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), annulled on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) the decision that prevented the immediate execution of the prison sentence imposed on those convicted of the murder of Ministry of Labor inspectors, in 2004, in Unai (MG).

By the minister’s decision, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) will have to judge the matter again in the full court, and not in the 5th Panel, a collegiate that gave a favorable decision to the convicts.

The request for annulment was made by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). The body understood that the case could only be judged through an absolute vote among the members of the STJ, and not by a fractional judging body.

On January 28, 2004, labor inspectors Erastóstenes de Almeida Gonçalves, João Batista Soares Lage and Nelson José da Silva, as well as Ministry of Labor driver Ailton Pereira de Oliveira, were murdered during a rural inspection in the municipality of Unaí. The auditors investigated a complaint related to the practice of work similar to slavery.

With information from Agência Brasil