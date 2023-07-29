Decision meets the request of the INSS and aims to ensure uniformity and legal certainty for beneficiaries

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of all proceedings dealing with the so-called “whole life review”, in response to the request of the National Social Security Institute (INSS). The aim is to ensure uniformity and legal certainty for beneficiaries. Here’s the full (162 kB) of the decision.

In the judgment on the merits of the appeal, in December 2022, the STF considered possible the application of a more advantageous rule to review the retirement of insured persons who joined the General Social Security System (RGPS) before the Law 9.876/1999which created the social security factor and changed the way contribution wages are calculated for the purpose of calculating benefits.

The INSS filed an appeal against the decision, whose judgment is scheduled for the virtual session of the STF plenary from August 11 to 21. It argues that only after the judgment of the motion for clarification will it be possible to define the number of benefits to be analyzed, estimate the financial impact and measure the necessary structural conditions to comply with the decision, as well as present a feasible implementation schedule.

By granting the request, the minister says it is prudent to suspend the processes that are being processed in previous instances until the final decision of the appeal by the STF. He affirmed that there are already decisions of regional federal courts that would allow the provisional execution of judgments and that some courts have determined the immediate implementation of the revision without waiting for the final and unappealable decision of the STF precedent.

“The relevant social impact requires that the thesis of general repercussion be applied under clear and defined conditions”said Moraes.

recalculation

The decision of the Supreme Court of December 2022 allows retirees who entered Justice to request the recalculation of the benefit based on all contributions made throughout their lives. Before the decision, the revision was not recognized.

The case judged by the STF deals with an appeal by the INSS against the decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) which guaranteed to an insured person of the General Social Security System (RGPS) the possibility of revising the benefit based on contributions for the period prior to 1994.

With information from Brazil Agency