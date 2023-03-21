Ministers analyzed Lewandowski’s injunction that invalidates decisions contrary to President Lula’s decree

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), requested a view –more time for analysis– this Monday (20.Mar.2023) of the judgment on the president’s decree Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) which suspended a reduction of PIS/Pasep and Cofins on financial income.

The magistrates were analyzing a preliminary decision by Justice Ricardo Lewandowski (here’s the full – 218 KB) in the virtual plenary of the Court. Lewandowski authorized the presidential decree of January 1, 2023, which revoked a measure of the former vice president, now a senator, Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS), of December 30, 2022, when he was temporarily in charge of the Executive.

Mourão reduced the PIS rate from 0.65% to 0.33% and the Cofins rate from 4% to 2% on financial income from legal entities subject to the non-cumulative calculation regime.

Lewandowski’s decision suspends all judicial decisions that directly or indirectly overturned Lula’s decree. The minister understands that the decree signed by Mourão did not produce effects, because “there wasn’t even 1″ business day between one measure and another that would allow the collection of financial income.

The magistrate also says that because it is the “maintenance of the index that was already being paid by the taxpayer”the principle of nonagesimal precedence, which establishes 90 days between the creation or increase of a tax and its collection, should not apply to judicial decisions.

Only André Mendonça had voted until this Monday (20.Mar), diverging from Lewandowski’s understanding. Mendonça voted against the injunction and asked for the suspension of the decisions that applied Lula’s decree, as he understood the need for a period of 90 days. Here’s the full (174 KB) of the vote.

The AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) entered the STF with an ADC (Declaratory Action of Constitutionality) to pacify the understanding in the judiciary about the decree.

Now, Moraes has 90 days to return the case and make it available for the Court’s agenda, according to the internal rules of the STF. Until the trial resumes, it remains in effect Lewandowski’s injunction issued on March 8.