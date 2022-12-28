Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) to suspend sections of the Administrative Improbity Law🇧🇷 The injunction was motivated by a direct action of unconstitutionality filed by the conamp (National Association of Members of the Public Ministry).

The decision affects the sections dealing with the autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, disagreements in the courts in applying the law, the loss of political rights and administrative and criminal accountability.

Moraes suspended the section that removes impropriety in cases where the conduct practiced by the accused is controversial by the courts. The minister also determined that the loss of public office after conviction can occur regardless of the position held.

The decision also prevents filing of impropriety action after the criminal acquittal on the same facts.

The action was filed in September by Conamp. Among the arguments presented, the entity alleged that the amendments to the law 14,230 of 2021which amended the Improbity Law (law 8,429 of 1992), usurped the attributions of the Public Ministry and violated the functional independence of the body.

