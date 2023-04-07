Rapporteur of the case, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski was the only one to vote; resumption of the case does not have an exact date

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view (more time for analysis) of the judgment on “electoral leftovers”, which started this Friday (April 7, 2023) in a virtual plenary session. The two actions judged by the Court can annul the election of 7 deputies with a change in the interpretation of the calculation of votes in the proportional system used to consider who is elected.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, opened the election by voting to maintain the current result of the elections. He argues that the calculation considers all parties and candidates in the distribution of remaining vacancies. He was the only one to vote before Moraes asked to see the processes.

According to Lewandowski, the alteration is not compatible with the “spirit of the constitutional text”, then “restricts political pluralism”.

“Any and all norms that have the scope to restrict the plurality of political parties, limiting the election of their representatives, notably in the proportional system, violate the foundations of our Democratic State of Law”, he stated. Here’s the full of the Lewandowski vote (104 KB).

for him it is “unacceptable”in addition to demonstrating “Contempt to Vote” the possibility of well-voted candidates being barred from entering the distribution of remaining vacancies if they run for elections in parties that have not reached 80% of the electoral quotient.

“By the current legislation, with the interpretation given by the TSE, the remaining vacancy could, in theory, be occupied by a parliamentarian who won only one thousand votes, to the detriment of a candidate who, in addition to having obtained 75 thousand votes, ran for a group that did not reach 80,000 votes”he said.

With Moraes’ request for review, there is no date for the resumption of the trial. He will have up to 90 days to return the shares, otherwise, the processes will be guided automatically, according to the internal regulations of the Supreme Court.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Two actions in the STF threaten to annul the election of 7 federal deputies by proposing to change the interpretation of the calculation of votes in the proportional system to consider someone elected.

One of the actions is by the Network (inicial petition – 481 KB). PSB and Podemos file another suit (petition – 1 MB). In both cases, the calculations of electoral “leftovers of the leftovers” made by the TREs (Regional Electoral Courts) to determine which federal deputies were elected and are being judged at the same time by the STF are contested.

The so-called “electoral leftovers” are the votes distributed in a 3rd phase of accounting, a kind of “electoral recap”. According to calculations by lawyers affiliated with the abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral Law), if the change in interpretation is determined by the STF, the following shall lose their mandates:

O Power360 prepared a series of infographics on the topic. Read:

THE 1st PHASE OF THE PROPORTIONAL SYSTEM

The election of federal, state, district and councilors is not defined by the criterion of who receives the most votes.

For these posts, it is worth the “proportional system”. This system determines that the votes cast in the ballot boxes do not belong to just “one candidate”. When making an option, Brazilians choose a list of candidates (a party or federation to which the candidate is linked), and indicate, with the vote, who they want to see at the top of that list.

In other countries, the voter also votes on a list, but the order is made by party leaders before the elections. The Brazilian system, therefore, gives more power to the voter by allowing him to change the order of the initials list with his vote.

When computing the votes, the Electoral Court first checks which lists of candidates will be entitled to participate in the division of seats.

For this, they make 2 calculations – the electoral quotient and the party quotient:

electoral quotient: calculation that defines the number of votes that a party or federation needs to be able to elect at least 1 deputy;

calculation that defines the number of votes that a party or federation needs to be able to elect at least 1 deputy; party quotient: calculation that defines how many seats each party will have the right to occupy in a given Legislative House.

In other words: at first, only parties/federations whose lists of candidates reach a minimum volume of votes (electoral quotient) can compete for any of the vacancies.

This is where the party quotient formula comes in.

The calculations consider only valid votes. These are votes for candidates or for the party. Blank and null votes do not enter the account.

O electoral quotient is calculated as follows: the total number of valid votes is divided by the number of vacancies in dispute.

If, for example, there are 1 million valid votes for 10 existing vacancies, the electoral quotient will be 100 thousand votes. This is the minimum that a party needs to obtain in the election to elect 1 deputy.

O party quotient It is done as follows: the number of votes for each party is divided by the electoral quotient.

For example, if the electoral quotient is 100,000 votes, and Party A gets 630,000 votes, it will be able to elect 6 deputies. If party B receives 410,000 votes, it will be able to elect 4 deputies. Only the integer part of the division is considered.

The ranking of female and male candidates within each party is based on a open list.

The candidate who obtains the highest number of votes in a given party or federation will be in 1st place on the list of that association. The other candidates come in sequence, according to the number of votes each one receives.

A candidate can only be elected within the party quotient stage if he has at least 10% of the electoral quotient. In the example where the electoral quotient is 100,000 votes, a candidate who has received less than 10,000 votes cannot be elected. That’s even if the party has the electoral quotient to obtain that vacancy.

This rule serves to prevent “vote pullers” elect many candidates without any expression. In this way, highly voted candidates contribute to making the party reach the electoral quotient. Only, if the acronym does not have other candidates with a minimum vote, it does not have the distribution of the vacancy in this stage.

2nd PHASE – SURPLUS

It is common that not all chairs are filled in this initial distribution. This is because the “surplus” votes in several parties were not enough to form an electoral quotient.

The 2nd phase consists of allocating these remaining seats based on the total party vote.

Leftover vacancies can only be disputed by parties that achieved at least 80% of the electoral quotient. The measure favors a reduction in party fragmentation. It makes it difficult for small parties and poorly structured directories to elect deputies.

There is also a cutoff note. Only candidates with votes that add up to at least 20% of the electoral quotient can dispute the remainders.

The calculation is done as follows: the vote for each party or federation is divided by the number of seats obtained by the association in the previous round (by party quotient) + 1.

The result of the division is called average and the candidate who enters through this system is considered elected by average.

The party that has the highest average after this count takes the vacancy of the 1st remainder.

If there are still seats left to be filled (other leftovers), the operation is repeated with the newly allocated seat entering the new account.

3rd PHASE – THE LEFT OF THE LEFT

It happens that, in some cases, the 2nd stage is not enough to distribute all the remaining vacancies.

As stated above, there are two rules that limit participation in the 2nd phase:

parties – only those with at least 80% of the electoral quotient;

– only those with at least 80% of the electoral quotient; candidates – only those with at least 20% of the electoral quotient;

Sometimes there comes a time when there are no candidates left from those parties with 20% of the electoral quotient.

What has been done by the Electoral Justice, from a resolution 2021, is: in this 3rd phase, suppress the 20% rule and keep in the division only the parties that have reached 80% or more of the electoral quotient.

Thus, the calculation of leftovers is repeated with all candidates from these parties until the vacancies are exhausted.

O electoral codehowever, it is not clear in this part.

It says in item II of article 109:

“When there are no more parties with candidates that meet the two requirements of item I of this caput, the seats will be distributed to the parties that present the highest averages”

That is, it refers to the two rules, and it does not say that only the party rule should be suppressed in the new calculus. It just says that, in the 3rd phase, the seats will be distributed to the parties with the highest averages.

“The legislation does not make it clear whether, by waiving these requirements, it continues to consider that only parties with an 80% electoral quotient participate in the remainders or whether all parties participate”, says political scientist and professor of electoral law Alexandre Basílio.

The actions in the STF ask that the current interpretation change so that all parties (and not just those with at least 80% of the electoral quotient) participate in this 3rd stage of the division of vacancies.

As the infographics above show Power360Podemos, PSB and Rede, parties that filed the lawsuits in court, are among the most benefited by the change in interpretation.