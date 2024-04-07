Owner of X says he will “soon” reveal all of the minister’s demands on the platform that violate Brazilian laws

The owner of “Be impeached.” The statement comes after an escalation of criticism of the judge and statements that he “censorship” the social network in the country.

“Soon, X will publish everything required by Alexandre de Moraes and how these requests violate Brazilian legislation. This judge blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame, Alexandre, shame”, declared Musk on his profile.

Before saying that he would suspend restrictions imposed by the courts on the social network, the businessman had already published other comments.

First, he directly asked Alexandre de Moraes why the magistrate demanded so much censorship of X, making a reference to the content revealed by the so-called “Twitter Files” in the case of Brazil.

Earlier, he had said that the Federal Supreme Court practiced “aggressive censorship” and that it seemed “violate the law and the will of the people of Brazil”.

THE TWITTER FILES

The “Twitter Filas – Brazil” are Twitter's internal files that were released to journalists by Elon Musk after he purchased the platform in October 2022.

At the time, in 2022, the information shared indicated how the social network collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving Joe Biden's son.

These files include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.