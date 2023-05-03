The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, decided this Tuesday (02) that the Federal Police should question the heads of companies Meta, Google, Spotify and Brasil Paralelo within five days. The PF must investigate whether there was “abuse of economic power” or “illicit contribution to the misinformation practiced by digital militias on social networks”.

In the dispatch, Moraes cites a survey carried out by UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), according to which platforms have been advertising against the “PL das Fake News” (PL/2630) “in an opaque way and circumventing their own terms of use.”

Based on this same study, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) issued a letter this past Monday (01) questioning Google about the possible favoritism of content contrary to the project in the platform’s search results.

In his dispatch, the minister defined that companies must remove advertisements against the PL, under penalty of a fine of R$ 150,000 per hour for non-compliance with the measure. In the decision, the judge still gives 48 hours for the Brasil Paralelo and Spotify platforms to explain the methods and algorithms for boosting and inducing the search on “PL da Censura”, as well as the reasons for having served political ads on Google.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice, through Senacom (National Consumer Secretariat), notified Google for the company to flag as “advertising” the content produced and broadcast by the company criticizing the bill. In addition to the advertisements, Moraes determined the removal of texts and information “transmitted, propagated and promoted from the official GOOGLE blog with attacks on PL 2630” and requested that companies send to the STF “a detailed report on the advertisements made and amounts invested, as well as the terms suggested by the Google search engine related to the subject”.