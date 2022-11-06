Decision was given in the investigation of digital militias, which runs in the STF; Minister ordered the suspension of Twitter from the ex-Secretary of the Revenue

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Sunday (Nov. Marcos Cintra (União Brasil), former Secretary of the Federal Revenue, on “attacks” involving the operation of electronic voting machines.

The magistrate also ordered Cintra to refrain from publishing, promoting, replicating and sharing “fraudulent news” involving the Brazilian electronic voting process.

On Saturday (Nov 5), Cintra said on her Twitter profile that she agreed with questions made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the electronic voting system.

The economist was a candidate for vice president on the Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil). He had his Twitter profile suspended by order of Moraes in the same decision that determines the testimony to the PF.

Moraes cites Cintra’s publications on Twitter in the decision. He claims that the former secretary used “social networks to attack democratic institutions, notably the Superior Electoral Court, as well as the Democratic State of Law itself, which can configure, in a preliminary analysis, electoral crimes”.

Here’s the intact of the minister’s decision (150 KB), given in the investigation of digital militias, which investigates groups and people who would be acting against democracy.

Moraes also determined:

the notification of the PF about the decision;

the official dispatch to Twitter for the company to block Cintra’s profile on Twitter within two hours, which has already been done.

The economist used his Instagram profile to comment the suspension made on Twitter. “My Twitter account has just been withdrawn in Brazil. A good citizen asking questions about official data. I am very sad and worried”said.



Reproduction / Instagram “Your account has been withheld in Brazil in response to a legal demand”says the statement from Twitter on Marcos Cintra’s profile

Understand

On Saturday, Cintra wrote on her Twitter profile that she does not agree with the current president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and considers him incapable of commanding the country. However, the economist stated that his questions about the “deserve answers”.

One of the arguments disseminated by Bolsonaristas is that there was fraud in the polls that nominated the candidate for reelection with 0 (zero) votes. Cintra says she sees no explanation for this result in “hundreds of urns” that he would have checked.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of polls with equally unlikely votes. Interestingly, there is not a single ballot box in the entire country where Bolsonaro has had 100% of the votes. And if there is suspicion in a single urn, they fall on the entire system.”declared the candidate for vice in the 2022 elections.

Read the full text of Marcos Cintra’s publications below:

ACCOUNT SUSPENSION

Since the elections, the TSE has been suspending accounts on social networks that support the demonstrations of truck drivers or point out alleged fraud in the elections. Part of the Court’s decisions are confidential.

On Friday (4.Nov.2022), the federal deputy elected with the most votes in the country, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), also had his Twitter account suspended after posting a live by Argentine Fernando Cerimedo, who says that versions prior to the 2020 model of the electronic voting machine would not be auditable and accounted for fewer votes for President Bolsonaro.

On Instagram, the PL deputy published a print with the notification issued by Twitter. According to the message, the account was suspended by order of the TSE.

“I basically transcribed what the Argentine said on Twitter and that’s probably why they took down my account, with almost 2 million followers”said Nikolas on Instagram.

The following day, on Saturday (Nov 5), the TSE also ordered the suspension of Nikolas Ferreira’s profile on Instagram, but access to the account was resumed on the evening of the same day.



Reproduction / Social networks “I had my social media taken down for asking the Superior Electoral Court to analyze complaints”wrote Nikolas on his Telegram channel

On social media, politicians reacted to the suspensions against Nikolas. Allies of the elected deputy claimed that the case is about censorship. The opposition praised and considered the measure necessary.