Case investigates statements by the former Minister of Education about Minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s alleged interest in buying his house

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), ordered on Thursday (May 19, 2022) an investigation into the former Minister of Education to be sent to the Federal Court. Abraham Weintraub.

The case will now be analyzed by the Judiciary Section of the Federal District. The magistrate determined the validity of all the acts and decisions of the investigation, while it was being processed in the Supreme Court. read the intact of the decision (117 KB).

In January, Moraes opened a preliminary procedure to investigate statements of Weintraub on the podcast Intelligence Ltd. The former minister made statements about an alleged interest of the minister Ricardo Lewandowski to buy your house in São Paulo.

In March, the minister ordered the PF (Federal Police) to collect testimony from Weintraub and other investigated. For Moraes, the hearings go against “front” the statements of the former Minister of Education.

In this Thursday’s decision (May 19), Moraes said that the information provided by Weintraub’s lawyer, Auro Hadano Tanaka, proves “there was no proposal to purchase the property” by Minister Lewandowski.

“In addition, the records of entry into the condominium, forwarded to the police authority by the Defense of Abraham Weintraub (eDoc. 30, pages 1-2), indisputably indicate the units visited by the Minister. Ricardo Lewandowski in the condominium (units 22 and 152), with no reference to property number 66, owned by the defendant.”

Weintraub is the subject of an investigation after saying in an interview that a STF minister would have tried to buy his residence while he was in the United States last year. This is not an inquiry, but a preliminary step.

“Ask him if he doesn’t want to sell to me, since he won’t be returning to Brazil anymore”reported Weintraub in the interview, paraphrasing what the minister would have said.

In the 1st testimony to the PF, Weintraub said that such minister would be Ricardo Lewandowski, and that lawyer Auro Hadana Tanaka could present documents that would prove the minister’s entry into the Jardim Petrópolis condominium, a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo.

Tanaka was heard by the PF and said that he received a proposal from a realtor Rose Mary about the possibility of selling the ex-minister’s house, but that he had no news that Lewandowski gave the speech said by Weintraub.

“He believes that his client misunderstood the situation, as he has no news that Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, allegedly aware of who the owner was, [do imóvel]said the phrase: ‘ask him if he doesn’t want to sell to me, since he’s not going back to Brazil anymore’, as said by Abraham Weintraub in the interview on the YouTube channel”reported the lawyer.

Broker Rose Mary was also interviewed by the Federal Police and said that she sought residence number 66, owned by Weintraub, on her own, as she considered a “business possibility”. According to her, Lewandowski and his wife didn’t even visit the property and didn’t even make an offer of their own.

“When you visited the condo with min. Ricardo Lewandowski, house 66 was not presented, either by her or anyone else, as the property was not for sale”he said.

Lewandowski denies buying interest

In a note released in February, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s office confirmed that the magistrate visited two houses in the same condominium as Weintraub’s house, both for sale, but none of them owned by the former minister.

“The Cabinet of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski informs that, through a real estate brokerage, the Minister visited two houses in the aforementioned condominium in São Paulo, which were for sale, but none of them owned by the deponent.”