The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the governor of the DF (Federal District) Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) to be removed for 90 days on Sunday night (8.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the document (218 KB). The decision responds to requests filed by the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) and by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede).

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

They are mostly people wearing t-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claim to be patriots and advocate military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, extremists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.