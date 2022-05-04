Decision comes after the PDT file a lawsuit with the TSE questioning possible irregular financing in the motorcycle

The Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined that the Message of Hope Association explain the financing of the president’s motorcycle Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in São Paulo, on April 15, 2022. The minister orders the entity to inform the amount collected or directed to the event.

the motorcycle “Haste for Christ” requested a registration in the amount of R$ 10. The amount collected was destined to the association’s bank account, located in Campinas (SP). In the decision, Moraes claims that the episode violated the “duty of transparency” of election spending. Here’s the intact (43 KB).

Moraes’ decision comes after the PDT filed a lawsuit with the TSE questioning possible irregular financing of the motorcycle. The party argued that the event is intended to promote the pre-campaign of the chief executive, and that it was funded by a private entity.

According to the acronym, the expenses with the motorcycle will not be recorded or accounted for. “There are expenditures made through a possible donation from a prohibited source in the pre-campaign period, with the structuring of grandiose events that make intense apology for the candidacy of Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro”.

The event was organized by Pastor Jarkson Vilar. The evangelical is one of the president’s most influential supporters on social media. Jarkson Vilar is a businessman and has already run for federal deputy for the Pros (Republican Party of the Social Order) in São Paulo.

motorcyclists

The president started making the motorcycle calls in May of last year. In 2021, he participated in more than 10 such events. In 2022, the frequency of motorcycle tours organized outside Brasília decreased. But, in the capital and around the Federal District, he made at least 3 tours with advisors, like the one held this Sunday.

Outside Brasília, in 2022, he made at least 5 motorcycle tours in the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso.

like the Power 360 showed, the EN triggered the TSE against Bolsonaro for alleged early electoral propaganda. The party claimed that the motorcycle rides carried out by the president in São Paulo had an electoral nature. According to the PT, the motorcade was promoted in favor of Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.