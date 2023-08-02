Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/01/2023 – 21:38 Share

The President of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said this Tuesday (1st) that the Electoral Justice will advance in combating new forms of abuse of economic and political power in elections.

Moraes made a brief speech during the opening of the second half of the year at the TSE and highlighted the preparation for the 2024 municipal elections.

“The Electoral Justice has been guided by following its precedents and advancing in precedents. Move towards modernization so that it can curb new forms of fraud, new forms of abuse of economic power and new forms of abuse of political power,” he said.

Bolsonaro

Earlier, the TSE published the judgment of the decision that condemned former president Jair Bolsonaro to ineligibility for a period of eight years. The decision was handed down on June 30.

With the publication of the judgment, Bolsonaro’s defense will be able to file appeals to try to question excerpts from the decision.