Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:41

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Tuesday, 13, that all investigations conducted by him followed the rules provided for by law.

“All procedures were official, regular and are duly documented in the inquiries and investigations underway at the STF, with full participation from the Attorney General’s Office,” the statement said.

Moraes released the note, through his office, after the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper published audios and messages exchanged between the minister and his assistants. The conversations show that, while he presided over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the minister used the court’s anti-disinformation department to produce reports used in investigations into fake news and digital militias.

The two investigations, into digital militias and fake news, are being processed by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and not the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The investigations have closed the siege on former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies. Both are being led by Moraes.

The conversations show that Alexandre de Moraes made requests to the TSE through informal channels and asked for changes to reports, such as the inclusion of specific posts made by Bolsonaro supporters.

The minister states in the statement released this Tuesday that, throughout the investigations, “several determinations, requests and requests were made to numerous bodies”, including the TSE and that the court, “in the exercise of police power, has the authority to prepare reports on illicit activities, such as disinformation, electoral hate speech, attempted coup d’état and attacks on democracy and institutions”.

The note also says that the reports requested by the minister “simply described the illicit posts” on social media, “in an objective manner, as they were directly linked to investigations into digital militias”, and that several of these documents were sent to the Federal Police to deepen the investigations, “always with the knowledge of the Attorney General’s Office”.

Read the full statement released by Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office:

The office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes clarifies that, during the course of the investigations of Inq 4781 (Fake News) and Inq 4878 (digital militias), under the terms of the rules of procedure, several orders, requests and demands were made to numerous agencies, including the Superior Electoral Court, which, in the exercise of its police power, has the authority to prepare reports on illegal activities, such as disinformation, electoral hate speech, attempted coup d’état and attacks on Democracy and Institutions. The reports simply described the illegal posts made on social media, in an objective manner, since they were directly linked to the investigations of digital militias. Several of these reports were included in these investigations and other related ones and sent to the Federal Police for the continuation of the necessary due diligences, always with the notification of the Attorney General’s Office. All procedures were official, regular and are duly documented in the inquiries and investigations underway at the STF, with full participation of the Attorney General’s Office.