Minister says the investigation is reaching the financiers of the spread of fake news

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes said this Friday (Apr.

The magistrate made the statement during an event at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, in São Paulo.

The investigation, which investigates the dissemination of false content on the internet and threats to magistrates, was opened ex officio (own initiative) by the then president of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, in March 2019. The unilateral decision provoked questions, since in the majority the Judiciary only acts when provoked by someone competent or by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). The plenary, however, validated the inquiry. Moraes is the rapporteur of the investigation.

According to a newspaper report The globe published on Thursday (28.Abr), at least 4 STF ministers have assessed that the inquiry has nothing further to investigate.

It was from the investigation that the arrest of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) was determined in February 2021, for the dissemination of a video with cursing to ministers of the Court. On April 20, the congressman was sentenced by the Supreme to 8 years and 9 months in prison. The next day, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted the constitutional grace to the deputy, annulling the sentence decreed.

During this Friday’s event (Apr 29), Moraes also said that “freedom of speech is not freedom of aggression” is that “it’s not possible” defend the return of institutional act number 5, a measure that allowed the closure of Congress and the withdrawal of constitutional rights during the military dictatorship.

“It is not possible to defend the return of institutional act number five, the AI-5, which guaranteed torture of people, death of people. The closing of Congress, of the Judiciary. Well, we’re not in a jungle. Freedom of expression is not freedom of aggression.”he said.

In the video with offenses to the ministers of the Court, Silveira made apology for the AI-5.