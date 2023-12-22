Minister of the STF said that there was just cause for the personal search of the defendant, an understanding contrary to that of the Superior Court of Justice

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes overturned the ruling of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that acquitted a defendant accused of stealing a cell phone. Thus, the man's sentence to 4 years and 8 months in prison was once again valid. The request made to Moraes was from the Public Ministry of São Paulo. Here's the complete of the decision (235 KB).

The robbery took place in November 2022, in Vila Mauá, “through a serious threat exercised with the simulation of carrying a firearm”.

In the 1st instance, the man was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison. In the 2nd Instance, the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) reduced the sentence to 4 years and 8 months. The man's lawyers appealed to the STJ, which acquitted the defendant after recognizing the nullity of the evidence obtained during the municipal guard's personal search of the accused.

According to the STJ, the personal search carried out “based on subjective parameters of the civil guards, without the indication of concrete data on the existence of just cause to authorize the invasive measure, the evidence is illegal”.

The São Paulo Public Ministry appealed to the STF. He said that there was a basis for suspicion for the municipal guards to carry out a personal search of the defendant.

Alexandre de Moraes accepted the Public Ministry's request. He declared that there was no illegality in the action of the municipal guard in arresting the accused in the act. “The existence of just cause for the personal search has been sufficiently demonstrated”said the minister.

“There is no illegality in the action of the municipal guards, as the well-founded reasons for the personal search were duly justified during the process, in accordance with the Court’s understanding”he stated.

“In view of the above, I grant the Extraordinary Appeal to revoke the appealed judgment and recognize the legality of the personal search and the evidence resulting from it, determining, consequently, the reinstatement of the judgment given in the judgment of the appeal of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo. Paul”Moraes concluded in his decision.