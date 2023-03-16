BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes revoked the precautionary measure that determined the removal of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and ordered his immediate return to office, noting, however, that investigations into the anti-democratic acts of January 8 will continue.

The governor of the DF had been removed from office by Moraes in a decision endorsed by the plenary of the Supreme Court for alleged conduct during the extremist attacks in January that resulted in the destruction of the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and, with greater intensity, the STF.

The removal had an initial period of 90 days, counting from January 8, but Moraes argued that at the moment there is no risk that Ibaneis could compromise the investigation. The precautionary measure may be enacted again if justified, he stressed.

“The current moment of the investigation – after carrying out several diligences and reports – no longer reveals the adequacy and the need to maintain the measure, as there is currently no risk that the return to public service of the Investigated Ibaneis Rocha Barros Júnior may jeopardize the present investigation or result in the reiteration of the investigated criminal offenses”, said Moraes in his decision this Wednesday.

According to the minister, reports from the Judiciary Police do not point to evidence that the governor was disturbing the investigation or destroying evidence, a fact also highlighted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Moraes was keen to point out that the investigation in which Ibaneis is involved is still ongoing, “with the necessary steps being taken by the Federal Police to conclude the case and send it to the Attorney General’s Office”.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito)