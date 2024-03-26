Minister of the STF acquitted Geraldo da Silva, a homeless man who, according to the defense, was confused with the protesters

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Tuesday (26th March 2024) revoked the precautionary measures imposed on the only defendant cleared of the 8th of January, Geraldo Filipe da Silva. The action took place in virtual plenary of the Court – modality in which ministers cast their votes and there is no discussion.

In the decision (full – PDF – 123 kB), the minister argued that, given the defendant's acquittal, there are no reasons for maintaining the precautionary measures. On March 8, Moraes had cleared the man because there was not enough evidence to convict.

Here are the revoked measures:

weekly appearance before the Execution Court of the District of origin;

prohibition on leaving the country and surrender of passports;

cancellation of passports;

confiscation of firearms;

ban on the use of social networks

use of an electronic ankle bracelet;

home collection at night and on weekends and

prohibition of communicating with others involved.

According to Silva's defense – a homeless man –, he did not commit any of the crimes for which he was charged. On January 8, when he saw the protesters, he reportedly approached the places where there was vandalism by “curiosity” to see what it was all about.

The lawyers also said that, at the moment Geraldo Filipe da Silva approached the disturbance, he was mistaken for a “infiltrated”. The homeless man was arrested in Praça dos Três Poderes, allegedly with “accessories” used for acts of vandalism.

During police interrogation, the man stated that he had lived in the Federal District for 3 months and that he was homeless, after fleeing Pernambuco – his state of origin – because he was being persecuted by the PCC (First Command of the Capital).

On January 8, the defendant said he was alone and did not know the other detainees. Upon seeing that a legislative police officer was being attacked by vandals, he allegedly jumped over the protective barrier to find a “safe place”.

However, protesters reportedly asked him to return, calling him a “tramp” It is “PT”. During the confusion, he allegedly tried to escape again and, at that moment, was detained by military police.