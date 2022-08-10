Dismissals had been defined by Eurípedes Jr., who supports the PT campaign

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), returned the directories of Paraíba, Roraima and the Federal District to the anti-Lula group of the Pros. Decisions are from Tuesday (9.Aug.2022).

The directories were dissolved by the president of the Pros, Eurípedes Jr., who supports the former president’s candidacy Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic.

Moraes’ decisions are yet another chapter in the internal dispute for control of the party: the leadership of the Pros has changed 3 times since July 31st, all of them through court decisions.

Under the command of Euripides, the Pros made an agreement with the PT to support Lula in the 1st round. Today, the official alliance has PT, PSB, Solidariedade, Psol, PC do B, PV and Rede.

The anti-Lula wing, on the other hand, is led by Marcus Holanda, who tried to make Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the Planalto president while he was president of the Pros. He managed to succeed, but the candidacy was overthrown after Euripides returned to head the Pros.

decisions

Upon reestablishing the directories, Moras stated that the change of command in the DF, Paraíba and Roraima was carried out without prior notification and disrespecting the right of defense of the destitute.

The minister also said that the change of leadership could “reflect on the 2022 elections”. Click here (31 KB), here (35 KB) and here (43 KB) to read, respectively, the complete decisions referring to DF, Paraíba and Roraima.

“In this scenario, it is undeniable that the dismissal of the Provisional State Commission of the Pros may have repercussions on the 2022 elections, especially because the party conventions for choosing candidates were carried out under the seal of bodies now removed, which is detrimental to the selection process and Candidate Registration”said the minister.

“Were it not for that, the alternation of directives shows a risk to the party itself, insofar as successive conflicts can make it impossible to register candidates, not only because the date for holding the conventions on 8/5/2022 is finalized, as well as because the new appointees can withdraw the legitimacy of the conventional ones, without any observance of due process of law”continued.