President of the TSE classified video of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson as “cowardly and abject aggression”

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraespublished this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) a note of repudiation to statements of the former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) against the minister Carmen Lucia.

Expression of the most repulsive misogyny, says Rosa Weber about Jefferson

“The use of sexist and misogynistic aggression demonstrates the insignificant moral and intellectual stature of those who, cowardly, hide in the false cloak of a non-existent and criminal ‘freedom of aggression’”, said Moraes. Here’s the intact (56 KB).

The note is in reaction to a video by Jefferson posted on Friday (21.Oct) ​​in the profile of Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), former federal deputy and her daughter.

In the video, the petebista calls Cármen Lúcia “Blair Witch”reference to movie horror movie of the same name released in 1999, and “Carmen Lucifer”. He criticizes the minister because of an alleged “Censorship of Jovem Pan”. Jefferson, however, made an incorrect reference.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Find out more in this report.

Jefferson was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Moraes after making attacks on STF ministers. Since January 2022, he has been serving his sentence under house arrest and is barred from posting on social media.

He launched a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, but his registration was rejected by the TSE in September. In his place, the PTB slate was headed by Father Kelmon.

The minister classified the recording as “cowardly and abject aggression” and came out in defense of Carmén Lúcia, whom he defined as a “example of courage, competence and honesty”.

Moraes also says that the TSE will take “all the necessary institutional measures to combat intolerance, violence, hatred, discrimination and misogyny that are an attack on the dignity of all women and enemies of democracy”.

Jefferson’s statement was also criticized by political figures such as the senator and 3rd place in this year’s presidential election, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

“Dear Minister Carmen Lúcia, all my solidarity. This kind of attack on women is unacceptable. It messed with one, it messed with all of us.”said Tebet.

The former minister and presidential candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes4th in the dispute, also expressed solidarity with the minister in your profile on twitter. “My solidarity with Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF, victim of absurd and criminal attacks. That Brazilian institutions investigate and punish their authors.”

Read other expressions of support for Carmen Lúcia:

Read the full note from Minister Alexandre de Moraes:

“The Superior Electoral Court repudiates the cowardly and abject aggression against Minister Carmen Lúcia and will take all necessary institutional measures to combat intolerance, violence, hatred, discrimination and misogyny that are an attack on the dignity of all women. and enemies of Democracy, which has, historically, in our Minister one of its greatest and intransigent defenders.

“The use of sexist and misogynistic aggression demonstrates the insignificant moral and intellectual stature of those who, cowardly, hide in the false mantle of a non-existent and criminal “freedom of aggression”, which will never be confused with the constitutional right of freedom of expression that, in Brazil and in civilized countries, it does not allow its use as a protective shield for the practice of all types of criminal offenses.

“The example of courage, competence and honesty of Minister Carmen Lúcia will continue to serve as a guide for the Superior Electoral Court to exercise, with respect and serenity, its constitutional mission of defending Democracy and the electoral system.”