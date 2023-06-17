PF report indicates messages from Bolsonaro’s former aide pointing out that the military aimed to annul the elections

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), withdrew this Friday (June 16, 2023) the secrecy of the PF (Federal Police) report on the cell phone of the former aide of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. Here’s the full letter sent by the PF to the minister (162 KB). A document with investigation findings was also sent to the STF. Here’s the full (6 MB).

According to the report, documents found on the lieutenant colonel’s cell phone indicate that there were military personnel aiming to annul the 2022 presidential elections, dismiss ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and carry out a military intervention in Brazil.

The documents were initially published by the journal Look on Thursday (June 15). No authority from the Armed Forces High Command nor Bolsonaro appears in the documents supporting the plan to reject the 2022 election result.

The files found on Cid’s cell phone indicate that the plan was made based on the thesis that, if Bolsonaro lost the elections, there would be a conflict between the Powers – considering, according to Bolsonarist allies, that the defeat of the then president would have been caused by decisions “unconstitutional” uttered during the electoral campaign by the ministers of the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In this way, among other reasons, the military could, according to the plan, be summoned, and a military intervention could be instituted.

“It is understood that the set of facts described would be able to demonstrate not only an abusive performance by the Judiciary, but also abuse practiced by the largest Brazilian media conglomerates, in order to directly influence the voter and the result of the election in favor of a certain candidate ”says the author of a text found with Cid, according to the magazine Look.

The document is part of a 66-page report produced by the Intelligence Directorate of the Federal Police. Experts analyzed WhatsApp messages, with audios, security backups and files stored on Cid’s cell phone.