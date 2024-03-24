Giniton Lages and Marco Antônio de Barros Pinto worked in the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro; both will wear an ankle bracelet

The minister Alexandre de Moraesof STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered delegate Giniton Lages and agent Marco Antônio de Barros Pinto to be removed from Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro. The 2 investigated the murder of Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

Moraes also ordered them to wear an electronic ankle bracelet. Both are suspected of having covered up the crime. Giniton was appointed to lead the investigations by the then head of Rio's Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa, who was also arrested.

The 2 were also targets of searches and seizures at their homes in Rio.

In addition to Rivaldo, Domingos Brazão, counselor at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Auditors, and federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ), federal deputy.

Giniton wrote the book “Who killed Marielle“, in which he tells the behind-the-scenes story behind the councilor’s death. In the work, the delegate makes connections between Marielle's murder and militia groups that operate in the west zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Ministry in August 2023. He is accused of preventing and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.