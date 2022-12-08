Decision applies to deputies Major Vitor Hugo and Marcel Van Hattem and elected Nikolas Ferreira and Gustavo Gayer

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the reactivation of the social media accounts of 4 candidates who questioned the result of the 2022 elections. decision (82 KB).

The deputies Major Vitor Hugo (PL-GO) and Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) and the candidates elected to the Chamber Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) benefited from the decision. Moraes also mentioned that some indicated posts should remain suspended.

The minister also set a daily fine of BRL 20,000.00 if the indicated contents are republished, or other “messages that attack Electoral Justice and the Democratic State of Law🇧🇷 The punishment may be deducted directly from the salaries received by congressmen.

In addition to those mentioned, other politicians had their social networks suspended by the TSE in November, such as deputies Coronel Tadeu (PL) and Carla Zambelli (PL).