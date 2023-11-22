Protesters gathered in front of the STF for the first time since the acts; opposition wants request for impeachment of minister

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes issued this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) the release of 4 defendants for the extremist acts of January 8th. They are part of the group of investigators who received a favorable opinion on provisional release from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) – among them was also the man who died on Monday (Nov 20) at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in Brasília.

Jairo de Oliveira Costa, Tiago Santos Ferreira, Wellington Luiz Firmino and Jaime Junkes were preventively detained for their involvement in the depredation of public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes. From August 25th to October 16th, the PGR issued favorable opinions for them and 4 other suspects to receive provisional release. Here are the full here (PDF – 287 kB), here (PDF – 289 kB) and here (PDF – 291 kB).

One of them, Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, died while sunbathing on Monday morning (Nov 20) in Papuda. A group of congressmen opposing the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent a letter on Tuesday (Nov 21) questioning the maintenance of the prisons by the rapporteur of the case at the Supreme Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In his decision, the minister agreed with the MPF’s considerations and stated that the closure of the criminal investigation – with no further evidence being produced in the case – allows for provisional release for the defendants. Everyone will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, present themselves to the District Execution Court within 48 hours, hand over their passports while being prohibited from leaving Brazil and from carrying a weapon. Those under investigation are also prohibited from using social media and communicating with each other.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (Nov 22), a demonstration organized by the lawyer of one of the first people convicted on January 8, Sebastião Coelho, gathered in front of the STF against the prisons, demanding explanations for Cleriston’s death and with posters against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

There were around 40 people at the scene. During the event, the family of one of the prisoners received news of the release signed by Alexandre de Moraes.

The federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), present at the event, said that “Clezão”–Cleriston’s nickname– would be the 1st “political prisoner” dying since redemocratization. An impeachment request against Alexandre de Moraes is being drafted by the federal deputy’s office Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS), according to Zambelli.

Jairo, Tiago, Wellington and Jaime are charged with armed criminal association; violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law; coup d’etat; damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of a flammable substance, against the Union’s property and with considerable damage to the victim and deterioration of listed property.

Watch (3min24s):

This report was produced by journalism intern Luciana Saravia under the supervision of editor Matheus Collaço