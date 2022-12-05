President of the TSE determined a fine of BRL 20,000 in case of new publications “attentive to the Electoral Justice” by the deputy

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rejected this Monday (5.Dec.2022) the request of the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) to reactivate their profiles on social networks. Here’s the full (180 KB) of the decision.

The minister determined a fine of BRL 20,000.00 for the deputy in case of new publications “attacks on Electoral Justice and the Democratic State of Law“, which will be deducted from Zambelli’s income in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the decision, Moraes said that the Special Advice for Combating Disinformation identified irregular content in other profiles, and determined that platforms send data of those responsible for accounts within 24 hours. The fine, in case of non-compliance, is R$ 150,000.00 per hour.

🇧🇷There is no way to grant the claim to reactivate the applicant’s social networks because its purpose is to destabilize the institutions and fight for a criminal act, an attitude that goes beyond the right that it invokes to use the said networks to communicate with its constituents“, says Moraes.

The minister mentions, in the decision, that Zambelli made a video “with a clear interest in the rupture of the democratic rule of law” suing Army generals with allegations of fraud in the electoral process, shortly after requesting the reactivation of their accounts.

🇧🇷It can thus be seen that, even without social networks, the applicant insists on encouraging anti-democratic acts in apology for the crime against Democracy and also uses followers to disseminate false information“, says Moraes.

Zambelli’s accounts on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn were suspended on November 1st by decision of the TSE. In a note sent to the press, the deputy said that it was “silent and unable to communicate” with his followers, in addition to inciting that Parliament had been “violated and censored🇧🇷

On November 2, Zambelli created new accounts. Soon after, the Electoral Justice prohibited the use of new profiles by the deputy until the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which will be on December 12. Moraes also withdrew the secrecy of the process involving the deputy’s networks in this Monday’s decision.