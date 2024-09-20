In 2023, the minister ordered the application of a fine of R$300,000 and suspended the influencer’s social media accounts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted this Friday (20.Sep.2024) to reject appeals filed by social networks X (formerly Twitter) and Discord against the decision that took down the profiles of digital influencer Bruno Monteiro Aiub, known as Monark.

In 2023, Moraes ordered the application of a fine of R$300,000 and suspended the influencer’s social media accounts, who is being investigated for allegedly spreading “fraudulent news” about the 2022 elections. He also had his bank accounts blocked by the minister.

In the vote given in the virtual trial that began this Friday (20th September), Moraes understood that social networks cannot appeal the measures determined against the influencer for procedural reasons.

“It is not possible for the appellant to oppose the blocking of channels, profiles and accounts, in accordance with the decision handed down in these proceedings, since this is a right of a third party under investigation, and as it does not allow for appeal through the chosen means”decided the minister.

The virtual trial will take place in the 1st Chamber of the Supreme Court and will end next Friday (September 27). In the virtual session, the ministers cast their votes in the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

The remaining votes will be cast by ministers Cristiano Zanin, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia and Flávio Dino.

With information from Brazil Agency.